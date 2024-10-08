Sara Bay Financial Has $700,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,834. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

