Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.83 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 990.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697,403 shares of company stock worth $436,258,534 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

