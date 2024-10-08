Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 70,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.17. 11,461,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

