Sara Bay Financial Acquires 7,237 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 914.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 954.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. IMZ Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 910.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 564.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Broadcom stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,540,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,117,604. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $814.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.