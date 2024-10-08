Meta Platforms’ (META) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $660.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $563.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $601.08.

Shares of META stock opened at $584.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.07 and its 200 day moving average is $502.63. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total value of $523,587.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,817. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,262.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,621 shares of company stock valued at $148,657,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,032,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

