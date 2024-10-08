Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE CON opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

