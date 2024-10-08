The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Lovesac stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $156.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.01 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,200.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 78.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128,285 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

