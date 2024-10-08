NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMR. B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. NuScale Power has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,970. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.