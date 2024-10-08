Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) SVP Alejandra Carvajal Sells 5,598 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) SVP Alejandra Carvajal sold 5,598 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $10,972.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,883.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,114,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.