Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $665.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $600.00 to $665.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $601.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $584.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.63. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,262.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $235,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,630. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total value of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,621 shares of company stock worth $148,657,449. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,733,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,152,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

