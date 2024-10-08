Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $181.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 115.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

