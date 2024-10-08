Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

