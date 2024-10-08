Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

LINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage Announces Dividend

LINE stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.49. Lineage has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is -11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lineage stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

