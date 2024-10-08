Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $47.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Olin by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Olin by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Olin by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

