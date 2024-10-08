Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $8.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,165,000 after purchasing an additional 235,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,565 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,913 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

