Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UPBD opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

