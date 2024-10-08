SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $22.93 on Monday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

