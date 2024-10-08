Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

CFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE CFP opened at C$16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.06. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.41 and a 52 week high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.19.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

