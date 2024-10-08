Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

