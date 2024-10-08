Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Baird R W lowered Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 2,221.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
