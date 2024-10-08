Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

