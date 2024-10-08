Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
