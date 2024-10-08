Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

