Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Head to Head Survey

Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axis Technologies Group and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.01 Applied Digital $165.58 million 5.88 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -8.99

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and Applied Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axis Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Summary

Axis Technologies Group beats Applied Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs. It also develops a line of dimming and daylight harvesting ballasts that would utilize 54 watt lamps; and a line of addressable and load shedding ballasts, which would allow communications between the fixtures installed in the building and the building management systems. The company focuses on marketing its products to commercial users of fluorescent lighting fixtures, including office buildings, wholesale and retail buildings, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. The company was formerly known as Axis Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axis Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2006. Axis Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

