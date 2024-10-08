Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.19 and traded as high as C$45.97. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.96, with a volume of 38,029 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Winpak to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Winpak Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.19.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.5143288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

