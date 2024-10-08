The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,024.60 ($26.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,206 ($28.87). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,156 ($28.22), with a volume of 345,145 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEIR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.03) to GBX 2,450 ($32.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($32.39) to GBX 2,500 ($32.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,536.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,007.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,024.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,588.24%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Nick Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,959 ($25.64) per share, for a total transaction of £60,729 ($79,477.82). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

