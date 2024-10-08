Financial Analysis: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) versus Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ)

Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ – Get Free Report) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperdynamics and Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 3 4 2 2.89

Shell has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shell $323.18 billion 0.68 $19.36 billion $5.42 12.96

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Shell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A Shell 5.97% 14.56% 6.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shell beats Hyperdynamics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperdynamics



Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Shell



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

