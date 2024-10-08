Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $12.68. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 4,361 shares changing hands.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 10.74%.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
