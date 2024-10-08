Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.28 and traded as high as C$27.22. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$27.11, with a volume of 2,467,398 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The company has a market cap of C$47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.28.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 2.28798 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

In related news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$3,409,485.40. In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. Also, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. Insiders have sold a total of 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.



Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

