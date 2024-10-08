The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,086.26 ($14.22) and traded as low as GBX 997.73 ($13.06). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,001.50 ($13.11), with a volume of 868,198 shares changing hands.

SGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.01) to GBX 1,250 ($16.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.32) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.05) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.35).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,018.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,086.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,851.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

