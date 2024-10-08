Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 127.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,296 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 17,847.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sharecare by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sharecare

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.51. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

