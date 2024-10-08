Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,357 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,855,000 after acquiring an additional 136,696 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $158,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,662.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,317. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.