Marshall Wace LLP Sells 40,339 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,339 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

