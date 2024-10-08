Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 134,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

