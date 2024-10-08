Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,932 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NetEase by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.06.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

