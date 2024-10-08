Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 8,917 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,354,000 after acquiring an additional 464,289 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,020,000 after acquiring an additional 148,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

