Marshall Wace LLP Sells 14,143 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

