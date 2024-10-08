Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.08 Million in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Proficient Auto Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAL. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $1,867,000.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proficient Auto Logistics ( NASDAQ:PAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Proficient Auto Logistics

Insider Transactions at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.