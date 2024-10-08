Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Mural Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MURA. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Mural Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MURA stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Mural Oncology plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mural Oncology ( NASDAQ:MURA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MURA. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.