Marshall Wace LLP Has $973,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,822 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Kennametal worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 2,552.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

