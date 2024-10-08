Marshall Wace LLP Takes $897,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,948,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

