Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of SelectQuote worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.05. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

