Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.08 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,325,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,446,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $126.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

