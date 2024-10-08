Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Everest Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $372.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.59. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

