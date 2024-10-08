Diversified Trust Co Sells 22,519 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,519 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

