Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

