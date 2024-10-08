Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,340. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

BFAM stock opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.