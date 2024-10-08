Everpar Advisors LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

