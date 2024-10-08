Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

