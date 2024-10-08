Joseph L. Brennan Sells 11,619 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fluor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FLR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $47,559,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after buying an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.