ATS (TSE:ATS) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATS. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.57.

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$41.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.15. ATS has a one year low of C$33.47 and a one year high of C$60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

